Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.83. 12,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Caleres Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $983.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.
