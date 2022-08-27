Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 6% Higher

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $61.55. 5,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 592,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Calix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 116,240 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

