Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 32,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 586,693 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $50.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Several research firms have commented on CM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,267 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 501.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 113.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,777,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,724 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

