Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cormark decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CSFB set a C$81.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.47.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE CM opened at C$64.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$59.03 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5500005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.