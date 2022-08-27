Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$371,750.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total transaction of C$371,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,671,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,279,593.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total transaction of C$363,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at C$74.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$40.69 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.