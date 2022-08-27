Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect Cango to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Cango has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $124.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.88 million. Cango had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cango to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $2.63 on Friday. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cango during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

