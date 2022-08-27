Capital One Financial Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OFC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.36 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

