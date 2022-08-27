Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) versus Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Critical Analysis

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) and Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricorn Energy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Capricorn Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Capricorn Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Capricorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 3.08% 7.49% 2.28% Capricorn Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Capricorn Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.39 billion 0.35 $1.01 billion $3.04 11.72 Capricorn Energy $57.10 million 15.31 $894.50 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Capricorn Energy.

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats Capricorn Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. The company also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, it offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, the company provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship & maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; and CO2 capture plants, as well as provides after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021. Capricorn Energy PLC was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

