Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 127,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,021,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Carvana Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,148,258 shares of company stock worth $45,901,774 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

