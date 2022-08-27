Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $29.63. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 17,774 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider James William Kupiec acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.