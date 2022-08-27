Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $29.63. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 17,774 shares trading hands.
Specifically, insider James William Kupiec acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.44 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Kupiec bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
