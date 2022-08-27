CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 575,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 143,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.