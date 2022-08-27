Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $107.37 and last traded at $111.32. Approximately 30,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,673,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.10.

Specifically, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Celsius Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 283.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.