Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.74

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.74 and traded as high as $46.10. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 12,613 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,223.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $46,856.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,045.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $76,918.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,223.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,848 shares of company stock valued at $350,317 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

