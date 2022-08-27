China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of CYD stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

