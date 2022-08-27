CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Trading Down 2.9%

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.25. Approximately 62,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 39,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.53.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.51.

