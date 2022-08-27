CIBC Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to C$79.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CM opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

