Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after buying an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after buying an additional 492,835 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,451,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ciena by 465.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 277,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

