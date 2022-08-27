Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

CIEN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

