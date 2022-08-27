Citigroup Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

