Citigroup Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $12.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of DESP opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $543.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

