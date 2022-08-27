Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 791.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 700,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citizens by 89.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 32.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

