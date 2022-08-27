Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 369,622 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,605 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

