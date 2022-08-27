CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.15 million. On average, analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

