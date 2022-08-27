Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Cognex Trading Down 1.1 %

Cognex stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

