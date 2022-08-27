Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Buys 5,177 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ COIN opened at $66.74 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
