Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Buys 5,177 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $66.74 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

