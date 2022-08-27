Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,869. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.