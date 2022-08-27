Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 648 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $980.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,908.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 over the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

