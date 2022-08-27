Comparing Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) & EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Draganfly and EVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 21.61 -$12.93 million $0.92 0.98 EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Profitability

EVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Draganfly.

This table compares Draganfly and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly 393.19% -60.49% -47.55% EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Draganfly and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33

EVE has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Draganfly.

Summary

EVE beats Draganfly on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

(Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.