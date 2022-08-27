Comparing Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Principal Solar and NRG Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A NRG Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20

NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $43.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Principal Solar has a beta of 8, meaning that its stock price is 700% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Principal Solar and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy 11.93% 33.75% 5.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and NRG Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy $26.99 billion 0.36 $2.19 billion $14.19 2.94

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

