Comparing WestRock (NYSE:WRK) & Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) and Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of WestRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WestRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WestRock and Cryptyde, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WestRock 1 5 2 0 2.13 Cryptyde 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

WestRock presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.87%. Given WestRock’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WestRock is more favorable than Cryptyde.

This table compares WestRock and Cryptyde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestRock 4.41% 10.42% 4.16% Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WestRock and Cryptyde’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestRock $18.75 billion 0.56 $838.30 million $3.50 11.78 Cryptyde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WestRock has higher revenue and earnings than Cryptyde.

Summary

WestRock beats Cryptyde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers. It also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services and custom, and proprietary and standard automated packaging machines, as well as turn-key installation, automation, line integration, and packaging solutions; distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, including stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes; operates recycling facilities that collect, sort, grade, and bale recovered paper; and provides lithographic laminated packaging products, as well as contract packing services. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding cartons that are used to package food, paper, beverages, dairy products, tobacco, confectionery, health and beauty, other household consumer, and commercial and industrial products; and express mail packages for the overnight courier industry. It also offers inserts and labels, as well as rigid packaging and other printed packaging products, such as transaction cards, brochures, product literature, marketing materials, and grower tags and plant stakes for the horticultural market; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for over-the-counter and prescription drugs. In addition, this segment manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions, and die-cut paperboard components principally to glass container manufacturers and the automotive industry, as well as producers of beer, food, wine, spirits, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. WestRock Company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cryptyde

(Get Rating)

Cryptyde, Inc. provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.