Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after acquiring an additional 280,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

