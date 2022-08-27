Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Buys 25,000 Shares

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($95,154.66).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conduit alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,928.47).

Conduit Stock Performance

LON:CRE opened at GBX 307 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 356.95. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 514.98 ($6.22).

Conduit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s payout ratio is -1.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conduit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

About Conduit

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.