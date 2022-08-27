ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.26.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:COP opened at $112.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $13,853,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 254,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

