Contrasting Lucid Group (LCID) and The Competition

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucid Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.24% -20.78% -9.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 816 2081 2834 117 2.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lucid Group presently has a consensus target price of 32.83, indicating a potential upside of 102.18%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 44.45%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its peers.

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s peers have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -11.20 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -9.56

Lucid Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucid Group peers beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

