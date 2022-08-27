Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,147 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.36 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

