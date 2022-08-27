CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 5,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $5,855,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CorVel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,473,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $139,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,352 shares of company stock worth $12,295,486 over the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

