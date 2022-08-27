Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Up 10.6%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) shares were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 114,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,523,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,998 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

