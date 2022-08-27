Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.8 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

