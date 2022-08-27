Cowen Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $160.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $179.13. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $318.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

