CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.