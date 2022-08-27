Critical Analysis: Fortis (NYSE:FTS) versus Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Principal Solar and Fortis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 3 6 1 0 1.80

Fortis has a consensus target price of $59.88, suggesting a potential upside of 32.73%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Fortis 12.77% 6.53% 2.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Principal Solar and Fortis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortis $7.54 billion 2.86 $1.03 billion $2.08 21.69

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Principal Solar has a beta of 8, indicating that its stock price is 700% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortis beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,065,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 577,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 143 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 130 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 68,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 272,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 32,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 16,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. The company also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 90,200 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 50,500 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

