Critical Review: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -65.62% -59.05% Joby Aviation N/A -21.14% -18.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million ($0.39) -13.90

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80 Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 172.35%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.74%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

