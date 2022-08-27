Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs Trading Down 4.8 %

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.