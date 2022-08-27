CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSWI stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

