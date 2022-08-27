Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.04. 14,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,733,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danimer Scientific news, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $395,466.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,327 shares of company stock valued at $534,767. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 61.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $94,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 44.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

