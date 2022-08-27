Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.20 and last traded at $66.09. 15,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,492,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.