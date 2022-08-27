DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $51,192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in DaVita by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $88.65 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

