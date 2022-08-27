Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.
Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %
Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
