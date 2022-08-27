Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.