Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DELL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.
Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Stories
