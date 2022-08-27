Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DELL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

