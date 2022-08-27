Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

